Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively

Nevada unemployment officials say they are awaiting federal guidelines on implementing the CARES Act, causing a delay for people to claim benefits in the relief package.

People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Waiting is the hardest part for Las Vegan Daniel Dettore.

The restaurant worker said he’s lucky to be receiving unemployment insurance benefits while others are facing delays, but he’s anxious for the additional $600 a week promised to claimants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“To put it plain and simple, I need it to pay my bills — rent, car payment, car insurance, cellphone and utilities,” Dettore said. “I’ll be lucky to have money left over.”

States like New York and Missouri said eligible residents should see the additional $600 in up to two weeks, but Nevada is one of a handful of states yet to announce when it will make the extra money available.

One silver lining is claimants will be able to receive retroactive payments from as early as March 28 with payments ending by July 31, with slight variations by state for the four-month program.

The money is taxable and can be a weekly payment or combined with an existing claim as one weekly payment, according to the Department of Labor’s guidelines.

Dettore said he feels bittersweet about receiving back pay for the additional $600.

“The powers (that) be have come up with this great plan that’ll help so many Americans, but all this confusion and the execution, or lack thereof, has been super frustrating,” he said. “What’s the point of the stimulus plan if people lose … their car or their house because they’re unable to pay their bills? On top of that, I know people who are losing their health benefits, families with young children or newborns. Sure, you get offered COBRA, but that type of insurance coverage is equivalent to a car payment.”

Working it out

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said last week it was waiting on federal guidelines on implementing the CARES Act, which is causing the delay for people to claim their benefits related to the relief package.

The Department of Labor issued its guidance to states over the weekend with the financial, operating and reporting instructions it must follow because the provisions — like the extra $600 a week — are 100 percent federally funded.

Employment Department spokeswoman Rosa Mendez said since the department has received the guidelines, it’s creating a system for offering the expanded unemployment benefits.

“We’re developing potential solutions for the system to see how it can be incorporated and how we can actually implement that provision,” she said.

Mendez said the department is aware claimants and newly qualified workers like independent contractors are losing patience but reminded Nevadans that it’s creating a process that has “never been addressed in this capacity … ever in history of the state.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak acknowledged during a Monday media briefing that the state is unprepared to process what has been a record-number of unemployment claims, saying he’s “aware of the frustration.”

Donna Scott-Cacciatore of Las Vegas said any extra amount will help, especially when it comes to paying for food and household bills, including the mortgage, but she is skeptical the additional money will come anytime soon.

“This city was shut down nearly a month ago, and no one is any closer to getting unemployment,” she said. “While it’s a good thing that the $600 will be retroactive, it’s not helping any of us now.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.