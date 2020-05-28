103°F
15 active cases of coronavirus recorded at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2020 - 6:59 pm
 

There are 15 active cases of coronavirus among workers who have been on the Allegiant Stadium project site, according to Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture in charge of constructing the stadium.

The Southern Nevada Health District administered 847 tests over a two-day period this month at the stadium, according to Stephanie Bethel, SNHD spokeswoman. Stadium or health officials wouldn’t confirm if the current workers who tested positive for the virus came as result of the targeted testing.

It is also unclear how new positive tests affect the previously reported total of 16 workers who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 1. Those workers are made up of those directly working for Mortenson-McCarthy and workers with sub-contractors on the approximately 62-acre project site.

The collaboration between the SNHD and Mortenson-McCarthy is part of a larger community tracing effort health officials are carrying out to determine COVID-19 cases among workers on the $2 billion project, Mortenson-McCarthy said.

Mortenson-McCarthy has already implemented social distancing measures on the site and began requiring all workers to wear a face covering while on duty.

A third shift was created with some duties shifted to late nights to help reduce congestion within certain areas of the project.

Since the onset of COVID-19, more than 4,000 craft workers, trade partners and vendors have been on site. Last week, Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, said during the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting that up to 2,000 workers are on the site on a given day.

Stadium crews continue to follow guidance on the coronavirus issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local, state, and federal authorities.

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed at various spots in and around the construction site, including outside of worker entry gates to the site. Various banners have also been posted around the stadium site, reminding workers of safety protocols recommended by the CDC.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

