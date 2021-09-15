Nearly 300 fans get 1st COVID vaccine shot to attend Raiders game

According to the Raiders, 287 fans got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine outside of Allegiant Stadium on game day, allowing them to attend Monday’s game.

People line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 300 football fans received their first coronavirus vaccination shot ahead of the Raiders’ overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

According to the Raiders, 287 fans got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine outside of the stadium on game day.

Fans are required to show proof of vaccination to attend Raiders home games this season at the $2 billion facility, which this week held its first regular season NFL game with fans in attendance.

Fans who are fully vaccinated are allowed to attend without a mask, while those who are partially vaccinated, like the fans who chose to receive their first dose Monday at the stadium, are allowed to attend but must wear a mask. Children under 12, who aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccination, can also attend Raiders games wearing a mask.

After the Raiders announced the vaccine requirement last month, about 1,800 season ticket holders opted to receive a refund or to roll over their 2021 funds to 2022, according to Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Additionally, over 10,000 fans utilized the alternate screening option onsite at Allegiant Stadium at which they could provide proof of vaccination to receive a wrist band allowing them entry into the game. Over 7,000 of those occurred on game day, according to the team, with the rest on Saturday or Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they would also institute a vaccine requirement to attend their home games at Highmark Stadium. Vaccinated fans, including those who are partially vaccinated, will be allowed to attend without a mask.

Partially vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend games until Oct. 31, after which the team will require all fans be fully vaccinated. Neither the Raiders or Bills offer a negative COVID test option for fans to skip the vaccine protocol.

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks also have vaccine requirements in place, but both organizations allow for fans to show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the game as a secondary option to attend games.

