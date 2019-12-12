52°F
Raiders survey Las Vegas ticket holders on parking, tailgating

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 5:30 pm
 

Raiders personal seat license holders are being surveyed by the organization on their vision of what the parking plan for Allegiant Stadium could entail.

An emailed survey is being sent out to those who’ve plunked down money for a seat license, which give that person the ability to purchase season tickets to Raiders home games, to determine what they want.

Questions are centered around where fans want to park, if they want to tailgate and where they want to tailgate, according to Raiders’ President Marc Badain.

The survey also presented season ticket holders with various options for game day parking that ranged between $5 and $100. The price to park will depend on various factors including the parking lot’s proximity to the stadium and whether tailgating is allowed on the lot, Badain said.

“It’s similar to what we did with the PSL pricing. It’s called conjoint analysis,” Badain said. “It gives you a range of what your customers feel is a proper amount for specific parking locations and specific parking amenities.”

Tailgating will be available and encouraged on all Raider controlled parking lots, Badain said. On lots the Raiders are doing partnerships on, it will be up to the land owner .

There are around 2,725 onsite parking spots and the Raiders have bought or leased several lots within both walking and driving distance of the stadium. That includes a 17.3 acre lot purchased by the Raiders in September, located less than a mile away from the stadium, that has potential for about 2,700 parking spots.

Badain previously said the team had agreements in place to park 9,000 vehicles within walking distance of the stadium.

At Oakland’s RingCentral Stadium, where the Raiders will play their final home game Sunday before relocating to Las Vegas, there are approximately 2,500 active tailgate spots for every game. Those are single parking spots with sometimes dozens of people utilizing each one.

“We’ll have more than enough (tailgating spots in Las Vegas) to accommodate the needs,” Badain said. “It’s really about finding out how many people plan on doing tailgates. You can get a better idea of how many you need and then you can customize specific lots and go out to the customers who said they wanted tailgating and say ‘here are your offers.’”

Getting preliminary interest in tailgating allows the Raiders to approach interested parties with multiple options to do so.

Additionally, the space where the massive field tray will sit on non game days will turn into a tailgating-type area for fans. How it will be utilized is still being finalized, Badain said.

“It’s got a lot of exciting possibilities because of its proximity to the stadium,” he said. “It could be a fan activation area, it could be something else. We’re continuing to look at that and evaluate it.”

With the field tray space being larger than an NFL football field, presumably up to a couple of thousand people could fit into the space, Badain said, not citing specifics.

With the stadium basically sold out, with around 400 PSLs left to sell, the organization expects to get thorough feedback from fans with the survey.

“This will be the second real survey we’ve done. We’ve done one of what food and beverage options they might want and the response has been great,” Badain said. “What we can do is get a really accurate picture of what our fans want out of the stadium experience.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

