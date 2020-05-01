Whole Foods requiring masks for customers; free ones coming

Within the next week, the company says it will be offering free, disposable masks to all Whole Foods customers nationwide when they arrive at the store to shop.

Shoppers queue up at six food distances at Whole Foods at 8855 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A worker sanitizes carts at Whole Foods at 8855 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Social distancing information at Whole Foods at 8855 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Customers will need to wear masks when shopping at Whole Foods Market.

The announcement was posted Thursday on Amazon’s Day One blog. Amazon is the parent company of Whole Foods.

Within the next week, the company says it will be offering free, disposable masks to all Whole Foods customers nationwide when they arrive at the store to shop.

“Earlier this week we announced we’ve provided over 100 million masks to our global Amazon operations network and Whole Foods Market stores, making them available to all Amazon associates, delivery service partners, Amazon Flex participants, seasonal employees, and Whole Foods Market Team Members,” the blog said. “We have enough mask inventory to cover our entire operations and stores network, and we are requiring everyone working in our facilities to take and use them.”

The move follows actions by other stores. Costco shoppers will be required to wear face masks inside the store beginning Monday.

Smith’s Food and Drug stores implemented a similar policy last weekend, providing masks for employees starting Sunday. The company said in a statement that customers are encouraged to wear masks, but the masks are only a requirement for employees as of Wednesday.

