3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19

As many Las Vegas businesses take steps toward more normal operations, three local watering holes have announced they will not reopen anytime soon, if ever.

The independent, locally owned gaming bar No Regrets on West Sunset Road has announced its permanent closure, while the Miller’s Ale House chain has confirmed its locations in Town Square and Henderson will remain shuttered “for the foreseeable future.”

Shawn Lane, the owner of No Regrets, took to the bar’s Facebook page on Monday to report that “it appears that our doors will be closed forever at this location.” The post referred to an unspecified “landlord issue” that emerged shortly after COVID-19 forced them to temporarily close.

Speaking to the Review-Journal on Tuesday, Lane explained that amid the shutdown, she was presented an unexpected rent increase as a condition of renewing her lease. Given the circumstances, and the current climate, she doesn’t expect to be able to be relocate.

“Right now, I’m gonna be thrilled just to make my mortgage, let alone have enough capital to open a new bar,” Lane said.

“I think I’m going to miss putting smiles on people’s faces, more than anything,” she added.

News that the Miller’s Ale House locations would not reopen also began circulating online on Monday. It was confirmed on Tuesday in the following statement from the corporate offices:

“Casual dining restaurants have been particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to evaluate the future viability of our Miller’s Ale House restaurants in this new retail environment. For the foreseeable future, our two Nevada restaurants will remain closed, and as such we have made the difficult decision to release our furloughed team members.”

