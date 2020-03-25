Alcohol restrictions frustrate restaurants trying to survive pandemic

Bans on takeout of beer, wine and cocktails are aggravating the effects of a partial shutdown of the industry, owners say.

The liquor aisle at CVS Pharmacy at Russell and Fort Apache roads is well stocked on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As restaurant owners go, Nick Palmeri is among the lucky ones. His family business, Gaetano’s Ristorante, has remained busy as it’s converted to a curbside pickup model. He’s been able to keep at least nine employees working close to full-time hours. He says that number would be higher, however, if he wasn’t prohibited from packaging cocktails, or even beer or wine, to accompany customers’ meals.

“I have customers who come in every week for my specialty cocktails. And if I can’t sell them (curbside), so be it, that’s the law. But if there’s a way that the state comes together to amend these laws that are in place right now, I could generate more revenues for my people in these tough times, and create more funds for my employees that need it.”

Palmeri estimates the increased revenue would allow him to add one or two more people to his payroll during the crisis.

Gaetano’s and its regular customers aren’t the only ones frustrated by current alcohol laws. As restaurants limit their operations to delivery and curbside pickup, getting a cocktail, a beer or a bottle of wine to enjoy with a meal is becoming more complicated.

Currently, the only restaurants permitted to sell beer or wine to customers ordering meals are those with a license that specifically authorizes the sale of package goods for off-premise consumption. Those licenses are generally restricted to taverns and urban lounges, and allow those sales through pickup orders only, not delivery. The only companies currently permitted to deliver alcohol, now that liquor stores have been closed as non-essential, are large grocery stores. All types of alcohol are still available, of course, in supermarkets and other essential businesses, including pharmacy chains.

Jeff Wyatt, owner of the popular French restaurant and wine retailer Marche Bacchus, has three different licenses allowing him to sell alcohol, but says none of them allow him to sell a bottle of wine with a takeout meal. As a result, he’s temporarily closed his restaurant — a decision he says he wouldn’t have made if the regulations were applied differently.

“I would have reduced the menu down to something that could have been executable by one of my line cooks, and then I would have sold package liquor.”

While Wyatt and Palmeri are accepting of the new state of affairs, not all business owners are. Inquiries into the availability of beer, wine or cocktails with curbside food pickups revealed several restaurants that seem willing to provide the beverages, but unwilling to say so on the record. But David Samuels, owner/operator of Henderson’s Carlito’s Burritos, isn’t afraid to publicly call out what he believes is an incorrect application of the law.

“I’m not scared of the repercussions, because I believe we’re going to get the law changed anyway,” Samuels says. He received a cease and desist letter from the city of Henderson on March 5 informing him that the license that allows him to sell packaged beer, wine and spirits-based drinks for off-premise consumption does not cover the margaritas he’d been offering to takeout customers.

“They’re saying that if we put a margarita in a bottle, that I’m manufacturing (liquor). And I’m saying that’s absurd.”

So while he no longer advertises those cocktails among his takeout food and grocery options, he admits to occasionally packing them up for regular customers who ask.

Jehrome Thigpen, owner of the Craft LV liquor catering company, says he has approached city and county officials about changing the regulations to allow alcohol delivery, or at least modify them during the COVID-19 crisis.

“So far, they haven’t been willing to budge,” he says. So he’s in the process of drafting a petition to circulate among affected businesses.

“If I can get recreational marijuana delivered to my house right now, how is that any different than alcohol?” Thigpen asks, echoing a sentiment raised by many local businesses.

