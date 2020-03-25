52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Food

Alcohol restrictions frustrate restaurants trying to survive pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2020 - 6:33 am
 

As restaurant owners go, Nick Palmeri is among the lucky ones. His family business, Gaetano’s Ristorante, has remained busy as it’s converted to a curbside pickup model. He’s been able to keep at least nine employees working close to full-time hours. He says that number would be higher, however, if he wasn’t prohibited from packaging cocktails, or even beer or wine, to accompany customers’ meals.

“I have customers who come in every week for my specialty cocktails. And if I can’t sell them (curbside), so be it, that’s the law. But if there’s a way that the state comes together to amend these laws that are in place right now, I could generate more revenues for my people in these tough times, and create more funds for my employees that need it.”

Palmeri estimates the increased revenue would allow him to add one or two more people to his payroll during the crisis.

Gaetano’s and its regular customers aren’t the only ones frustrated by current alcohol laws. As restaurants limit their operations to delivery and curbside pickup, getting a cocktail, a beer or a bottle of wine to enjoy with a meal is becoming more complicated.

Currently, the only restaurants permitted to sell beer or wine to customers ordering meals are those with a license that specifically authorizes the sale of package goods for off-premise consumption. Those licenses are generally restricted to taverns and urban lounges, and allow those sales through pickup orders only, not delivery. The only companies currently permitted to deliver alcohol, now that liquor stores have been closed as non-essential, are large grocery stores. All types of alcohol are still available, of course, in supermarkets and other essential businesses, including pharmacy chains.

Jeff Wyatt, owner of the popular French restaurant and wine retailer Marche Bacchus, has three different licenses allowing him to sell alcohol, but says none of them allow him to sell a bottle of wine with a takeout meal. As a result, he’s temporarily closed his restaurant — a decision he says he wouldn’t have made if the regulations were applied differently.

“I would have reduced the menu down to something that could have been executable by one of my line cooks, and then I would have sold package liquor.”

While Wyatt and Palmeri are accepting of the new state of affairs, not all business owners are. Inquiries into the availability of beer, wine or cocktails with curbside food pickups revealed several restaurants that seem willing to provide the beverages, but unwilling to say so on the record. But David Samuels, owner/operator of Henderson’s Carlito’s Burritos, isn’t afraid to publicly call out what he believes is an incorrect application of the law.

“I’m not scared of the repercussions, because I believe we’re going to get the law changed anyway,” Samuels says. He received a cease and desist letter from the city of Henderson on March 5 informing him that the license that allows him to sell packaged beer, wine and spirits-based drinks for off-premise consumption does not cover the margaritas he’d been offering to takeout customers.

“They’re saying that if we put a margarita in a bottle, that I’m manufacturing (liquor). And I’m saying that’s absurd.”

So while he no longer advertises those cocktails among his takeout food and grocery options, he admits to occasionally packing them up for regular customers who ask.

Jehrome Thigpen, owner of the Craft LV liquor catering company, says he has approached city and county officials about changing the regulations to allow alcohol delivery, or at least modify them during the COVID-19 crisis.

“So far, they haven’t been willing to budge,” he says. So he’s in the process of drafting a petition to circulate among affected businesses.

“If I can get recreational marijuana delivered to my house right now, how is that any different than alcohol?” Thigpen asks, echoing a sentiment raised by many local businesses.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
2
Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak
Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak
3
Nevada’s first coronavirus death: ‘It hit him like a ton of bricks’
Nevada’s first coronavirus death: ‘It hit him like a ton of bricks’
4
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306
5
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
Read More