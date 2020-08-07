Fried chicken popup dinner Aug. 14 to help buy students computers

Natalie Young, chef/owner of Eat and Old Soul, will prepare her famous fried chicken in dinners of three, six or nine pieces to help buy Chromebooks for local students.

Natalie Young will prepare her famous fried chicken at a popup designed to raise money for Chromebooks for school children in need. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Think of it as chicken for charity.

Natalie Young, chef/owner of Eat and Old Soul restaurants, will prepare her legendary fried chicken for a popup dinner Aug. 14 to help buy local students Chromebooks for the upcoming semester.

The dinners are available in a variety of sizes. Three pieces of chicken are $12, six $21 and nine $27 (all with cornbread) and a gluten-free option is available. Sides of collard greens, potato salad, mac and cheese, biscuits or more cornbread are $3 each, and beer and wine options range from $2 to $22.

All net proceeds will be donated to Core, which is affiliated with the Rogers Foundation.

“The onset of COVID-19 and resultant move to online instruction greatly exposed the digital divide that has always existed in Clark County,” Core founder and executive director Lindsay Harper said in a statement. According to Core, with data supplied by the Guinn Center, about 32,000 school-age children in Clark County do not have a laptop or desktop computer, and 21,000 don’t have Internet access. Nearly 12,000 must rely on a smartphone for computing, and more than 7,000 have no access to a device.

Dinners can be ordered and purchased at chefnatalieyoung.square.site for pickup between 4 and 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Eat, 707 Carson Ave.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.