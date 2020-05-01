Las Vegas Cinco de Mayo celebrations continue during lockdown

You may not be able to go out for the usual Cinco de Mayo festivities this year, but Las Vegas restaurants and bars are ensuring you still have a way to celebrate.

Vampire Tacos at El Dorado Cantina. (El Dorado Cantina)

Tuesday is Cinco de Mayo, and while you may not be able to celebrate in your usual style, local restaurants and lounges are ensuring that you still can celebrate. Here are some of the packages they’re offering. Unless otherwise noted, they’re available only on Tuesday.

The Cinco de Mayo Specialty Taco Kit, which serves four, is available through Tuesday at California Pizza Kitchen in Town Square and Downtown Summerlin. They contain cilantro, limes, Roma tomatoes, serrano peppers, yellow onion, vegetarian black beans, shredded cheese, tortillas and a choice of flap steak, mahi/ono or chicken, $15 to $24, depending on meat. $35 for a margarita pitcher, or $32 for a margarita pitcher when bought with a taco kit. cpk.com

The Downtown Terrace Kitchen + Bar at the Downtown Container Park is offering a party pack of one liter of Sauza Blanca, a 12-pack of Pacifico, lime and salt for $35; add flavors such as mango, pineapple or prickly pear for $2. Available with food purchase. 702-553-2542

El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village is offering a street taco platter with 12 mix-or-match carne asada or pulled chicken tacos with rice and beans and two flans, $50; a burrito platter with carne asada or pulled chicken burritos, rice and beans, $55; Vampire Tacos with choice of veggies or pulled chicken topped with escabeche and cascabel salsa, $14; or Mexican corn, two for $5. Drink specials (pickup only) are a Michelada pitcher with six beers and mixers, $15; Casamigos margarita pitcher in classic/house, mango, prickly pear or jalapeno, $65; or Don Julio 1942 margarita pitcher in classic/house, mango, prickly pear or jalapeno, $175. Call 702-333-1112 for pickup. Food delivery available through third-party services.

Fans of Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, can use the code word FIESTA to get $1 off Mexican Hot Chocolate Latte, hot or iced, in the drive-thru.

Hussong’s Cantina at 740 S. Rampart Blvd. is planning two taco parties. Fiesta de Dos makes up to four tacos and includes refried beans, Spanish rice, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, onions, cilantro, a bag of Hussong’s tortilla chips and two kinds of salsa, $24.95; Fiesta para la Familia makes up to 10 tacos with a choice of two fillings and comes with refried beans, Spanish rice, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, onions, cilantro, a bag of Hussong’s tortilla chips and two kinds of salsa, $49.95. The Hussong’s “Original Margarita” Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Kit makes up to 16 margaritas for $80. Available through Tuesday. hussongsbocapark.com or 702-778-2160

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.