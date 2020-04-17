Las Vegas restaurants tempt with takeout, delivery specials

Blaze Pizza's Signature Meat Eater on High-Rise Dough. (Blaze Pizza)

This wrapup of specials being offered by local restaurants will appear on Fridays and Tuesdays at reviewjournal.com. The information is current at the time of posting.

Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar in the Downtown Container Park is offering wines at 50 percent off, plus beer and liquor, with the purchase of food. Examples are La Crema Pinot Noir 2016 Monterrey, regular price $32, for $16, and Matanzas Sauvignon Blanc — Alex Valley 2017, regularly $30, for $15. Also: PBR six-packs are $4.99, Truly Lime six-packs $7.99, Pacifico 24-packs $27.99 and 24-packs of 16-ounce cans of Bud Light $27.99. One-liter bottles of Jameson and Jack Daniel’s are $32.99, Smirnoff vodka $14.99 and Tanqueray gin $29.99. Call in orders to 702-553-2542.

Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. in Boulder City, has announced its specials for the weekend. Friday’s is Alaskan salmon with sweet and spicy teriyaki-Thai chili glaze, with rice and stir-fried veggies, $21. Saturday’s is a 12-ounce prime rib with creamy horseradish au jus, dinner rolls, mixed vegetables and a loaded baked potato, $24; or shrimp scampi on linguine with garlic bread, $18. Order by calling 702-293-4001. Delivery available for extra $5.

For those who have the munchies on Monday, which is 4/20, Del Taco is offering 20 Value Tacos for $4.20. The deal is available on its app and is for drive-thru, takeout or delivery. And Blaze Pizza is offering a free upgrade to the company’s thicker “High-Rise” dough with an offer that will go live on the app on Monday and is redeemable through April 26, for takeout or delivery.

Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, has announced that it’s reopening Tuesday for takeout. To order, call 702-263-0034 or email table34.lasvegas@gmail.com and include name, phone number, car description and date and time of desired pickup. Upon arrival, remain in vehicle and call 702-263-0034; restaurant staff will place completed order on the table, and which point you can leave your vehicle to retrieve it.

Table 34 also plans weekly specials, wine and beer specials and custom weekend grill packs that will be offered Thursdays through Saturdays. Pickups will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Menus can be found at table34lasvegas.com.

