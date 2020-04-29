90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Las Vegas restaurateur Warren Klein among COVID-19 victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2020 - 6:31 pm
 

Growing up, Sam Klein didn’t really know his older brother Warren, who left home when he graduated from high school. When they did get together, Warren would regale him with his adventures in the Midwest, the Northwest and Japan.

“I always looked up to him because he was so smart,” said Sam, who was eight years younger. “His political views, the way he looked at life.”

Warren eventually moved to Las Vegas, while Sam settled with his wife and children in Orange County, Calif. He was there March 30 when he learned that Warren had died at age 66 in a Las Vegas hospital.

While absorbing the news, Sam received a CNN alert that the national COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,000. It comforted Sam to think his brother’s death might have marked that sad milestone because milestones were a way of life for Warren.

Born in New York City in 1954, he was a teen when the family moved to Miami, where he was valedictorian of the 1972 class at Miami Norland Senior High School.

He attended Beloit College in Wisconsin for a time before studying in Japan for a year. Further study in Japanese and Chinese at Florida State University led to a degree in Japanese language and literature from the University of Washington in 1979. Warren also spoke some Hungarian and German.

But an interest in cooking led to an associate’s degree in culinary arts from a Seattle community college, and then to UNLV, where he earned a master’s degree in hospitality management. Afterward he worked at hotels including Palace Station, until he left for Tokyo in 1989 to be food and beverage director at the Hotel New Sanno. Back in Las Vegas in 1990, he worked for Big Dog’s Hospitality Group and a sports bar before opening The Garlic Cafe in 1993, at Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue, partnering with Sam and their sister, Linda.

Dishes on the garlic-centric menu could be ordered at stages of intensity, and some were named for family members. The restaurant had a statue of Atlas, but instead of bearing the weight of the world, he hoisted a huge bulb of garlic. On trips to Las Vegas, Sam still encounters cab drivers who remember and rave about The Garlic Cafe.

They closed the restaurant in 1998, and Warren spent the next decade and a half in various food and beverage management positions while pursuing a career in real estate. At the time of his death, he was selling commercial real estate to Japanese businessmen and helping them with gaming and liquor license applications.

But his health was a liability. Warren, who was diabetic, also had asthma and circulation problems, and an inflammatory disorder that made it difficult to walk, which sent him to the hospital toward the end of February.

“I left on March 7. He was getting better,” Sam said of the last time he saw Warren. “I kissed him on the forehead, which I never did.”

Warren was released from the hospital on March 13, but seven days later he called 911 because he was dizzy. By that time, the coronavirus had really taken off in Las Vegas.

“They weren’t letting (visitors) in the hospital, period,” his brother said.

Sam got the phone call from the hospital three days later.

Family friends helped arrange a virtual service at which Sam spoke to honor his brother one last time.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges
Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges
2
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
3
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
4
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
5
Before coronavirus, lines were drawn between Sisolak, Goodman
Before coronavirus, lines were drawn between Sisolak, Goodman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More