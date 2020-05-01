Maya, Galaxy cinemas offer movie theater popcorn to go

Movie theater companies with locations in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Henderson are offering popcorn pickup, with one theater also offering hot dogs and snacks.

Galaxy's Giant Popcorn bag contains five gallons. (Galaxy Theatres)

Movie popcorn and snacks are available for curbside pickup at Maya Cinemas on Friday, May 1, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

It’s true that watching a film from a streaming service at home doesn’t have quite the same impact it does on the big screen.

But if one of the things you miss most about going to a movie theater while you’re in pandemic purgatory is those buttery, freshly popped kernels of joy, you’re in luck. You can’t go to the movies to get your snacks, but two theater companies are bringing the snacks to you.

Maya Cinemas, which has a location at 2195 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas, offers a combo of a 2-gallon resealable bag of popcorn and two movie-size candies for $12, with $2 add-ons that include additional candy choices, liters of bottled water and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Another option is the Family Movie Night Meal Kit, which includes the popcorn combo and four hot dogs to cook at home, four hot dog buns, two chips-and-cheese snacks and Nerds Ropes for $25.

The packages can be ordered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 702-382-3829 or through the Maya Cinemas app. Contactless pickup is available from 2 to 5 p.m. And a pair of free movie passes will be tucked into one pickup bag each day.

Galaxy Theatres, which has locations at 4500 E. Sunset Road in Henderson and Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway, is offering pickup of a giant bag of popcorn. Each theater chooses the pickup dates, so check galaxytheatres.com. And when they say giant, they mean giant; these are 5-gallon bags. They’re $25 apiece, but each one comes with a $25 gift card for use at a Galaxy Theater, so it’s essentially free!

