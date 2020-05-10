More Las Vegas Valley restaurants announce reopening dates

Big B’s Texas BBQ, Mint Indian Bistro and Rachel’s Kitchen locations are among the restaurants that have already reopened.

The Vintner Grill at 10100 W. Charleston Blvd. will reopen it's dining room and patio on Friday. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mint Indian Bistro locations at 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive are open for dine-in service. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

The following is a list of restaurants that have announced their reopenings after the coronavirus shutdown, following procedures including social distancing, masks worn by employees, mandatory reservations and heightened sanitation measures. Many that offered takeout during the shutdown will continue that service; check with individual restaurants. All information was supplied by the restaurants.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway and 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

El Dorado Cantina’s Tivoli Village location, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., will reopen Friday.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, will reopen Friday.

Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., has reopened.

Jinya Ramen Bar, 4860 W. Flamingo Road and 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd., will reopen Friday.

Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, has reopened.

Pancho’s Vegan Tacos, 3585 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Pollo Inka Express, 2440 S. Maryland Parkway, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen locations have reopened for dine-in service, except for the location at McCarran International Airport.

SkinnyFats locations at 6261 Dean Martin Drive; 8680 W. Warm Springs Road; 2010 Festival Plaza Drive at Downtown Summerlin; 221 N. Stephanie St.; and 140 S. Green Valley Parkway at The District in Henderson will reopen Friday.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., will reopen Friday.

Vintner Grill, 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., will reopen Friday.

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.