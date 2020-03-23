Restaurants seek support with Great American Takeout Tuesday

A coalition led by some of the largest chains has organized the effort, encouraging consumers to eat one restaurant meal by takeout or delivery this week.

(Panera Bread)

If you want to help your favorite local restaurant stay alive, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Literally.

Restaurants across the country are participating in The Great American Takeout Tuesday this week. The coalition behind the movement — which includes such companies as Panera Bread, Jason’s Deli and California Pizza Kitchen — are asking consumers to get at least one meal by pickup or delivery Tuesday, and to encourage others to do the same. On social media, use the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout. And remember, you could go to your neighborhood mom-and-pop, too.

The struggling industry would appreciate it if you would repeat the effort regularly in the weeks to come.

