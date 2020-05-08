Smart & Final converting to a single-line checkout system

With Smart & Final’s new system, shoppers will queue up in a single line instead of at individual checkstands, and an electronic sign will indicate when a register is free.

Smart & Final, which has numerous stores in Southern Nevada, is installing a new checkout-line system at all of its stores by Memorial Day, and it’ll be sort of a cross between your bank and the DMV.

With the new system, customers will line up in a single line at the front of the store, instead of at individual checkstands. A digital screen at the head of the line will indicate where and when a register is free, and a swinging gate will open and indicator lights flash. The digital screen will bear other messages, such as reminders about social distancing. The new system is designed as a way to ensure social distancing and get lines moving more quickly.

