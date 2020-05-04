Some Las Vegas stores requiring masks, limiting group sizes

Smart & Final, 99 Ranch Market and Costco are requiring face coverings for employees and customers, and limiting the number of people in a party.

As the supermarket industry doubles down on sanitary and related requirements for fighting the spread of COVID-19, many are announcing stricter measures.

Among them: Smart & Final, Costco and 99 Ranch Market require face masks for employees and customers. Whole Foods Market, which requires masks for employees, recommends them for customers and provides them at store entrances.

Smart & Final also is limiting groups of customers to two people, and limiting the number of people allowed to enter a store at any one time. The company also has installed two Plexiglass barriers at every cash register, as well as back panels where needed.

Costco limits customers to two per membership card.

