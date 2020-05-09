Some restaurants have announced reopening dates

The Blind Pig, 7th & Carson and Gaetano’s Ristorante are among the restaurants that have announced when they will reopen.

Sammy's Woodfired Pizza offers takeout and delivery through third-party services at two locations daily. (Sammy's Woodfired Pizza)

Following is a list of restaurants that have announced their reopenings after the coronavirus shutdown, following procedures including social distancing, masks worn by employees, mandatory reservations and heightened sanitation measures. Many that offered takeout during the shutdown will continue that service; check with the individual restaurant. All information was supplied by the restaurants.

The patios at 7th & Carson, 616 E. Carson Ave., will reopen Saturday.

The patio at The Blind Pig, 4545 Dean Martin Drive, will reopen Saturday.

Gaetano’s Ristorante at 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson will reopen at 5 p.m. Monday.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will reopen at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Hussong’s Cantina at 740 S. Rampart Blvd. will reopen Sunday.

Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill at 842 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson will reopen Saturday.

Kona Grill at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. will reopen Saturday.

The Omelet House at 316 N. Boulder Highway in Henderson will reopen Saturday, and the location at 6520 Boulder Highway is expected to reopen Sunday.

Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. and 8955 S. Eastern Ave. will reopen Saturday.

Sambalatte at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. will reopen Saturday.

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli at 9300 W. Sahara Ave. will reopen Saturday.

Sunny Side Up at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. will open Saturday.

This wrap-up of news and specials being offered by local restaurants will appear Fridays and Tuesdays at reviewjournal.com. The information is current at the time of posting.

A new Denny’s opens Friday at 5678 S. Rainbow Blvd. The location will offer a “dine-thru” experience with customers able to place orders from their cars with a Denny’s team member, and a server will bring out the packaged orders. This location also will offer shareable family meal packs that feed four to five people and will include Denny’s Grand Slams and a build-your-own cheeseburger pack. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. dennys.com

Pollo Inka Express, 2440 S. Maryland Parkway, is open for drive-thru, pickup and delivery. 702-522-7871 or polloinkaexpress.com

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza at 6500 W. Sahara Ave. and 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout and delivery through third-party services. The restaurants offer a daily happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. with half-off shareables, half-off wine bottles and $2 off beer bottles to go. To place orders at the Sahara location, call 702-227-6000; to order at the Henderson location, call 702-567-4000. sammyspizza.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.