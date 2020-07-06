Therapy closes temporarily for cleaning, virus testing of staff
A statement from management says a friend of a restaurant employee tested positive; some holiday weekend patrons resisted social distancing.
Therapy, the restaurant and bar at 518 Fremont St., has closed for two days to take preventive measures in the fight against COVID-19.
Management stresses that none of its employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. But after learning that a friend of a staff member had been diagnosed with the virus, they decided to shut down at 5 p.m. Sunday and reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Preventive measures include cleaning the premises beyond the daily “deep clean” procedures and asking everyone on their team to get tested before the restaurant reopens.
Therapy’s statement announcing the temporary closure says it comes in response to “the amount of people that arrived in town this weekend, from out of state, and the amount of positive cases with no symptoms.” It follows a decision to close early on Friday and Saturday nights “to avoid confrontation with those that like to dance around the tables, even though they were informed that all clubs are closed and we are only operating as a restaurant and bar.”
The statement goes on to address customers “that got upset because we refused to seat them to keep (social) distance,” explaining that “our commitment to keeping the social distancing and keep you safe is more important for us.”
