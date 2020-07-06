Therapy closes temporarily for cleaning, virus testing of staff

Ismael, left, and Nelson, of CertaPro Painters, who declined to give their last names, paint Therapy restaurant in the Fremont East entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas Monday, July 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Therapy on Fremont Street is expected to reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vanguard, a nightclub, from left, and restaurants Therapy, and Eureka at the Emergency Arts building with are among the businesses along Fremont East in downtown Las Vegas between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sixth Street on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The Ogden, a high-rise condominium, is visible in the background. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Therapy, the restaurant and bar at 518 Fremont St., has closed for two days to take preventive measures in the fight against COVID-19.

Management stresses that none of its employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. But after learning that a friend of a staff member had been diagnosed with the virus, they decided to shut down at 5 p.m. Sunday and reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Preventive measures include cleaning the premises beyond the daily “deep clean” procedures and asking everyone on their team to get tested before the restaurant reopens.

Therapy’s statement announcing the temporary closure says it comes in response to “the amount of people that arrived in town this weekend, from out of state, and the amount of positive cases with no symptoms.” It follows a decision to close early on Friday and Saturday nights “to avoid confrontation with those that like to dance around the tables, even though they were informed that all clubs are closed and we are only operating as a restaurant and bar.”

The statement goes on to address customers “that got upset because we refused to seat them to keep (social) distance,” explaining that “our commitment to keeping the social distancing and keep you safe is more important for us.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.