2nd Las Vegas priest tests positive for coronavirus

A priest at Christ the King Catholic Church has tested positive for the coronavirus

Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 4925 S. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas, has temporarily closed due to a priest testing positive for COVID-19. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Christ the King Catholic Church in Las Vegas has closed temporarily after a priest there tested positive for the coronavirus, the Diocese of Las Vegas announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, the priest last celebrated Mass at the parish, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Drive, July 9 while wearing a face mask and using hand sanitizer, as diocesan protocol requires. He was asymptomatic and was tested last week as “a precautionary measure.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Parish is immediately closing for sanitization and cleaning and will be closed until further notice,” the diocese said. “All individuals working at the parish have been directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The diocese announced last week that a priest from Holy Family Catholic Church also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Previously, Bishop George Leo Thomas established a Diocesan Restoration Council to develop procedures for reopening Southern Nevada Catholic churches. According to the diocese’s statement, “while all established protocols and guidelines are being followed, the Diocese of Las Vegas will bring these recent events to its Restoration Council for their review and possible action going forward.”

