City of Las Vegas closes park playgrounds at governor’s urging

Playgrounds at City of Las Vegas parks will be closed, though the parks will remain open, the city announced Monday.

A worker cleans and disinfects playground equipment due to the coronavirus outbreak at a park Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Playgrounds at City of Las Vegas parks will be closed, though the parks will remain open, the city announced Monday.

The city said visitors must follow social distancing guidelines and keep groups to 10 or fewer.

“Concerns were raised that social distancing was often difficult to maintain in playground areas,” the city said in a statement. “Governor Steve Sisolak also called for the closing of playgrounds because of so many high-touch surfaces.”

Park restrooms will also remain open so that people can wash their hands, but signs will be posted to stress that playgrounds are closed.

The city recommends that park visitors also bring hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes with them.

Clark County, Henderson and North Las Vegas all ordered playgrounds closed last week.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.