COVID-19 testing site moving to Thomas & Mack Center

The COVID-19 testing site at UNLV is moving inside to the Thomas & Mack Center.

Nicole Thomas, right, a UNLV student volunteer, and Jake Inda, a volunteer, conduct self-swabbing test at the new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Volunteers, including Jasmine Barrett, right, and Sergio Bustos, second right, stand in line at the new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County firefighters and members of the National Guard listen to Travis Haldeman, not photographed, speaks at the new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alexis Pack, a volunteer, conducts self-swabbing test during at the new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Travis Haldeman, a fire engineer for Clark County Fire Department, right, speaks as Gregg Male, emergency management coordinator at UNLV, looks on at the new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Testing has been taking place in the campus’ Tropicana parking garage.

During a media preview on Monday, officials demonstrated how the operation will work, with face masks, social distancing and temperature and symptom checks.

The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Strip View Pavilion room, on the northwest side of the Thomas & Mack, off Tropicana Avenue and University Drive.

Clark County, University Medical Center and the Nevada National Guard are operating the site in partnership with UNLV and University Police Services.

Appointments will be available through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule appointments.

A walk-up testing station will be available to those without appointments on a first-come, first-served basis, based on available supplies and staffing.