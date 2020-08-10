COVID-19 testing site moving to Thomas & Mack Center
The COVID-19 testing site at UNLV is moving inside to the Thomas & Mack Center.
Testing has been taking place in the campus’ Tropicana parking garage.
During a media preview on Monday, officials demonstrated how the operation will work, with face masks, social distancing and temperature and symptom checks.
The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Strip View Pavilion room, on the northwest side of the Thomas & Mack, off Tropicana Avenue and University Drive.
Clark County, University Medical Center and the Nevada National Guard are operating the site in partnership with UNLV and University Police Services.
Appointments will be available through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule appointments.
A walk-up testing station will be available to those without appointments on a first-come, first-served basis, based on available supplies and staffing.