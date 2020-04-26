Living the quiet life in downtown Las Vegas during coronavirus — PHOTOS
It was supposed to be one of the busiest weekends of the year. Instead, downtown Las Vegas continues to feel like a ghost town during the coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL draft was moved from the Strip to a TV-only experience. However, the Strip will get a chance to host it again in 2022.
The nonessential valley businesses that would have benefited from the increased tourism remain closed, with curious locals and roamers moving through the empty streets instead.
The normal music of the Fremont Street Experience no longer drifts throughout downtown. With few conversations and lightened traffic, the music has been replaced with silence and chirping birds.
