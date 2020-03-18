‘Pawn Stars’ shop closing doors, but business goes on

The Gold & Silver Pawn night window is expected to remain open 24 hours a day for loans and purchases.

Salvador Enriquez takes a photo at noon Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with his wife, Nallely, daughter Camilla, 14, and son Matias, 20, at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, made famous by the TV show “Pawn Stars.” (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About two dozen people line up at Gold & Silver Pawn, made famous by the “Pawn Stars” reality show, in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gold & Silver Pawn the tourist attraction will close for the next 30 days as a nonessential business.

Gold & Silver Pawn the financial institution will remain open, 24-7, to help valley residents.

“With respect to the buying of assets and the loan business, we have a night window, and our plan is to keep that going 24 hours a day, because obviously there are people that are going to be hurting,” said Andy Zimmerman, CFO and manager of the store that’s become world famous thanks to “Pawn Stars.”

The floor of the business, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will close to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate, which will allow Gold & Silver to put a plan in place for its 50 employees.

The shop’s main doors remained open to tourists at noon, just as the statewide closures were set to begin. Tourists took pictures of the building’s outside, though few entered.

Zimmerman said Tuesday he had been bracing for a two-week shutdown.

“It was shocking that he said 30 days,” he said.