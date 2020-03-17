Social distancing causes line outside Las Vegas courthouse

Efforts to enforce social distancing slowed entrance to the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, despite a monthlong suspension of jury trials.

At one point, a line to enter the building in downtown Las Vegas stretched along Lewis Avenue and around Third Street, as marshals paced the crowd.

At one point, a line to enter the building in downtown Las Vegas stretched along Lewis Avenue and around Third Street, as marshals paced the crowd.

Once allowed inside, courthouse visitors were required to stand at least 6 feet from each other before they were allowed to walk through metal detectors.

Las Vegas resident Thomas Rodriguez said he waited in line for more than 30 minutes before approaching the public entrance. He showed up to pay a court fine a day before it was due, he said, with the pandemic at the front of his mind.

Asked whether he was worried about being inside a building with other people, Rodriguez said: “A little. But I’m more worried about going to jail than this. You can’t help but be concerned with everything you hear.”

By about 10 a.m., however, the line outside the courthouse had mostly dissipated.

Court officials also set up police tape around the courthouse’s information desk to maintain distance for workers.

Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said the efforts were the result of an administrative order signed this week by Chief District Judge Linda Bell and Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Kristina Pickering.

“Everybody is doing what they can to maintain social distancing and protect people,” Price said.

Monday’s order, which included several measures, also stated that all scheduled, nonessential court hearings should be conducted by video or telephone or rescheduled.

Anyone with exposure to the virus or who has traveled to any of the more than 30 countries with outbreaks has been banned from the courthouse. Price said that on Monday alone the court had received 557 calls to 702-455-4472, a number set up to help people reschedule court appearances.

