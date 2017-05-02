Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, May 2nd — VIDEO

• A body was found this morning near Lake Mead. Police are investigating.

• Chumlee from Pawn Stars is opening a candy shop on Las Vegas Boulevard.

• The old McCcarran Airport tower will be dismantled over the next few months. The demolition will cost nearly $2 million.

• A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle last night. The victim was a 25-year-old Las Vegas man.

• A woman barricaded herself inside a car after backing into a police vehicle. She and a man were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

• The ramp linking Interstate 15 to northbound Highway 95 will reopen May 9.

• Clark County has appointed a new assistant county manager. Kevin Schiller was a former assistant county manager for Washoe County.

• Two parking lots at Red Rock Canyon will close this week so more spaces can be added. Work should be done by August.

• CCSD’s Pat Skorkowsky has been named Superintendent of the Year by Magnet Schools of America.