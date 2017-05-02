ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, May 2nd — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 1:51 pm
 

A body was found this morning near Lake Mead. Police are investigating.

Chumlee from Pawn Stars is opening a candy shop on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The old McCcarran Airport tower will be dismantled over the next few months. The demolition will cost nearly $2 million.

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle last night. The victim was a 25-year-old Las Vegas man.

A woman barricaded herself inside a car after backing into a police vehicle. She and a man were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

The ramp linking Interstate 15 to northbound Highway 95 will reopen May 9.

Clark County has appointed a new assistant county manager. Kevin Schiller was a former assistant county manager for Washoe County.

Two parking lots at Red Rock Canyon will close this week so more spaces can be added. Work should be done by August.

CCSD’s Pat Skorkowsky has been named Superintendent of the Year by Magnet Schools of America.

TOP NEWS
