Las Vegas food bank struggles to meet demand during pandemic

The demand for food from the Three Square food bank has skyrocketed since the pandemic started. “Our population here in the city is really hurting,” one volunteer said.

The line of motorists in need of food for their families formed early Wednesday at Cannon Junior High School in central Las Vegas.

A configuration of cars snaked along South Euclid Street, down East Oquendo Road, then around the block at 8 a.m. as drivers waited for food distributed by Three Square food bank.

They were repeating an all-too-familiar ritual in Las Vegas these days, crafting a modern-day bread line with cars.

“I’m in need of food because we are in COVID-19,” said one driver, who spoke on the condition that he not be identified.

“It cost me my job,” he said.

The man said he worked as a food server at a Las Vegas Strip hotel before he was laid off in the late spring. He since has spent his entire savings paying his bills. The food he receives weekly from Three Square is critical to his survival.

“The food that we collect here every week, it’s a little bit to get us through, you know?” he said.

The demand for food from Three Square has skyrocketed since the pandemic started.

Chief Operating Officer Larry Scott said it was estimated before the pandemic that about 12 percent of the Las Vegas Valley population was “food insecure.” The pandemic, he said, has the number now approaching 20 percent.

Scott said the organization is planning for a 53 percent increase in overall demand for meals from the last fiscal year to the present one.

“In our last fiscal year, into June 30, we distributed 49 million meals,” Scott said. “That number of meals, based on the current percentage of food insecurity, has increased up to 75 million meals that are needed. We will have to grow into that ability to deliver that many meals. We are not there today.”

Three Square said a program called Farm to Families Food Boxes has helped significantly in meeting increased demand during the pandemic. But the program, provided through the federal coronavirus relief bill, is about to expire.

“That program is about to run out of money,” Scott said. “So we do not know if there will be any further supply of those government commodities.”

Scott said the public can support Three Square through financial donations at the nonprofit’s website, which also offers details on distribution events. Residents can volunteer to help distribute food, as well.

Volunteers at Cannon on Wednesday morning said demand continues to grow with each event for the boxes full of fresh food, including fruits, vegetables and meat.

“We’ve put out lots and lots of food to lots and lots of families,” Joshua Mike said. “Our population here in the city is really hurting. A lot of people need the food quite a bit, and a lot of people are out of work.”

Joseph Molter, a member of the U.S. Air Force who was placing a pork loin in a motorist’s trunk, said the experience of volunteering was particularly rewarding for him.

“It gives me joy to help people who are in need, people who are struggling at this time,” Molter said. “It really shocks me how many people are in need out here. All the people — life’s a struggle right now.”

