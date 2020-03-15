Las Vegas police to shoppers: Stop hoarding during coronavirus crisis

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez gave a plea to the public Saturday night to stop the frenzied stocking up on supplies at stores out of concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers visit a Costco Wholesale in Las Vegas on Monday, March 2, 2020. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shoppers visit a Costco Wholesale in Las Vegas on Monday, March 2, 2020. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shoppers at Costco at 6555 N. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas buy water Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shoppers wait in long lines at Albertsons at 6730 N Hualapai Way on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People wait in line to check out at Costco in Summerlin in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

It came during a briefing to the news media about a man dressed in a hazmat suit who was taken into custody after he ran into a Las Vegas Walmart and started spraying items. Thirteen people came into contact with the substance that was sprayed, but none appears to have any symptoms connected to the substance, he told reporters.

“One of the things we want to urge the public is that we know that there’s a difficult time going on in the world right now, but there is no reason for you guys to be going into the stores late at night and hoarding some of the supplies due to the fact that there are plenty of supplies left in the stores at this point,” he said.

