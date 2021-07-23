Metro SWAT officer says COVID vaccine skepticism nearly cost him his life

“I was that skeptical dude that I thought COVID was a joke,” Sgt. Tom “T.J.” Jenkins says in a video posted online. “… I’m here to tell you it almost took me off this planet.”

Sgt. Tom “T.J.” Jenkins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube)

A Las Vegas police sergeant who was initially skeptical of COVID-19 and the vaccine is sharing his story of how he got the virus and how it nearly killed him.

Sgt. Tom “T.J.” Jenkins talked about the experience in a video posted to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Twitter and YouTube pages.

“I was that skeptical dude that I thought COVID was a joke,” Jenkins said. “I thought it was just another flu and I was like, ‘Hey let’s just go ahead, everybody just get it, be done with it, and let’s move on.’ I was also anti-mask. I thought the mask was silly. I didn’t think that this was that serious to be honest with you.”

Jenkins, who is currently assigned to the police SWAT team, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24. He said his first thought he would just isolate and quickly recover.

“(But on) July 1 I couldn’t breathe anymore,” Jenkins said. “I jumped up, I jumped in the car and drove myself to (University Medical Center.) Admitted to UMC eight or nine days.”

He said the virus nearly killed him, saying “it’s like someone put a bag around your head and duct-taped it to your neck where you can’t breathe.”

Jenkins, who said four of his co-workers also got sick, is still recovering.

He encouraged people, including his co-workers, to get the vaccination and also wear a mask when needed. Las Vegas police said recently that 48 percent of the police department’s employees are vaccinated.

The Las Vegas Valley law enforcement community has endured repeated losses from COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

They include Officer Jason Swanger, 41, who died from COVID on June 24; retired Las Vegas police Detective Michael Karstedt, 70, who died Jan. 3 from complications of COVID-19; Lt. Erik Lloyd, 53, died July 29 after nearly 30 years with Metro and serving as president of the Injured Police Officers Fund since January 2004, where he coordinated fundraising efforts for wounded cops and their families; Metro civilian employee John Melwak, 70, who died Oct. 23. Melwak was a patrol services representative assigned to the Northwest Area Command and had been with the department since 2003.

“Go get the shot,” Jenkins said. “Get it for your family, get it for your co-workers. Get it for your friends. Get it for your spouses. Get it for your kids. COVID is not a joke. I’m here to tell you it almost took me off this planet.”

