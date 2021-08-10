MountainView nurses say hospital’s maternity ward unsafe for patients

Labor and delivery nurses at MountainView Hospital spoke out Tuesday about what they described as unsafe conditions for patients due to inadequate numbers of nursing staff.

When there are high volumes of patients, “There’s not enough staff to safely, appropriately provide the best care that we can,” said Nicole Taylor, a nurse in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

Nurses are often spread thin among too many patients, she said, a problem that has only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. But blaming a national shortage of nurses may be an oversimplification

“It is my belief that there’s not a shortage of nurses. There’s a shortage of people who are willing to work in unsafe conditions,” said Taylor, the chief nurse representative for National Nurses Organizing Committee-Nevada/National Nurses United, which represents nearly 950 nurses at the hospital in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Flanked by half a dozen other nurses from the unit, Taylor spoke to members of the news media from a parking lot across the street from the hospital during an event organized by the union, which represents nearly 950 nurses at the hospital. The union and the hospital are currently in contract negotiations.

A nurse assigned to one patient is actually taking care of two — the mother-to-be in labor and her unborn child. “One of them you can’t see,” Taylor said, “and that can be scary at times.”

There have been times when pregnant patients across the hospital in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 have been off fetal monitoring for “an hour or two” as a result of inadequate staffing, Taylor said in an interview before the event. She said she knew of no harm done to the women or their babies as a result.

Taylor said she hoped that the union and hospital management could “come together at the table to find solutions.”

A representative of MountainView, a Sunrise Health System hospital owned by HCA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hospital has a Level III newborn intensive care unit for critically ill newborns and premature infants.

