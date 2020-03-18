United Way announces creation of coronavirus emergency fund

The United Way of Southern Nevada has launched the Emergency Assistance and Community Needs fund to help those affected by the spread of COVID-19.

The United Way of Southern Nevada announced the creation of the Emergency Assistance and Community Needs fund on Wednesday to help those affected by the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, United Way had partnered with more than a dozen local nonprofits that provide assistance with essentials such as food, rent, mortgage payments and utility bills, President and CEO Kyle Rahn said.

As part of the effort, United Way is creating an “asset map” to help determine which areas of service are covered and which need more support. The organization will coordinate with nonprofit partners to distribute resources as necessary.

The fund was created with help from NV Energy, Bank of America and the Wells Fargo Foundation, which all made donations to establish it. United Way is also seeking donations from residents.

Rahn said Wednesday that United Way would be ready to start distributing resources and directing partnered nonprofits by Thursday.

Those in need of assistance can visit UWSN.org/COVID19 for a list of nonprofits and services they offer.

To donate to the fund, visit UWSN.org/donate or text UWSNFUND to 3131.

