Nevada reports 217 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Nevada on Wednesday reported 217 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

The new report pushed the state’s totals to 326,583 cases and 5,617 deaths. The two-week moving average of new cases is at 116.

Deaths from COVID-19 were significantly above the two-week moving average of two per day.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped slightly to 3.4 percent. The rate has been steadily dropping for more than a month after a brief surge and has not been this low in more than a year.

The data also showed 233 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, 25 more than the last report on Tuesday.

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 209 new cases in Clark County, bringing the local cumulative case total to 253,506. It also reported all seven of the state’s deaths bringing the number of deaths in the county to 4,435.

The county’s test positivity rate held steady at 3.5 percent.

County numbers are reflected in the statewide totals.

