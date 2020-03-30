Reno, Washoe County officials discuss coronavirus response

Elected officials from the cities of Reno and Sparks and Washoe County addressed the public Monday regarding the ongoing regional response to COVID-19.

In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, pedestrians pass beneath the Reno arch as traffic passes on Virginia Street in downtown Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

RENO — Elected officials from the cities of Reno and Sparks and Washoe County addressed the public Monday at 11 a.m. regarding the ongoing regional response to COVID-19.

Reno Vice-Mayor Devon Reese, Sparks Mayor Pro Tempore Ed Lawson and Washoe County Commission Chair Bob Lucey discussed the ongoing response. Washoe registered its first death from the virus on Saturday.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.