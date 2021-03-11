State: Vaccine groups not changing, despite unused appointments

Instead, officials urged the public to ensure people in the 65-to-69 age group knew they were eligible for immunization and how to schedule appointments.

Ann Beck, right, a volunteer, hands out clean pens to people who came to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Student Union at UNLV as Ezabai Coronado, left, a volunteer, looks on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada health officials on Wednesday would not say whether they are considering Clark County’s plea to lower the vaccine eligibility age to 55 years.

Instead, they urged the public to ensure people in the 65-to-69 age group knew they were eligible for immunization and how they could schedule an appointment.

“We need your help in getting the word out to Nevadans who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination,” state COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said. “Please help a friend and neighbor or parents or a loved one get connected to vaccine in their area.”

Thousands of Clark County vaccine appointments are going unfilled, Southern Nevada Health District chief health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said this week.

On Wednesday, the health district published a reminder that essential workers eligible for vaccination have been expanded to transportation workers, grocery store workers and retail workers. Essential worker groups include anyone who is age 16 or older.

The health district has requested state officials lower the minimum vaccine eligibility age for the general public from 65 to 55. That would add about 270,000 county residents, according to Census Bureau estimates from 2019.

Nevada’s vaccination playbook does not have a predefined eligibility group for people in the 55-to-64 age group. Instead, the next group from the general public would be Nevadans ages 16 to 64 with underlying conditions, disabilities or who are homeless.

Cage said Wednesday the state has been in touch with Clark County officials but does not yet have enough information to take any action.

“The biggest challenge has been and will remain, I think, managing all of the complexities within a very complex process,” he said.

He suggested the state was exploring ways it could help counties spread the word about vaccine eligibility and keep vaccination sites open longer.

“We look forward to providing you all an update on concrete solutions that are agreed upon,” he said.

Leguen could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Nevada’s vaccination playbook calls for 70 to 80 percent of an eligibility group to be vaccinated, Cage said. About 63 percent of people aged 65 and older are immunized.

Officials urged the public to visit NVcovidfighter.org to find information about vaccine eligibility and to register for an appointment. Appointments can also be made over the phone by calling 800-401-0946 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day of the week.

