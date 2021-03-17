A year after shutdown, Las Vegas Strip returning to life
One year ago today, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of nonessential businesses. Now, a once-empty Las Vegas Strip is seeing signs of a returning economy.
Casinos and bars shut down, and shows and concerts in Las Vegas went dark.
Now, a once-empty Las Vegas Strip is seeing signs of a returning economy.
On Monday, casinos and restaurants saw their occupancy levels bumped up to 50 percent of their capacity.
More than three dozen ongoing shows are once again being performed in Las Vegas.
And experts expect more signs of recovery.