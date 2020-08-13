108°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Henderson using coronavirus relief money to remodel city hall entry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2020 - 2:37 pm
 

Henderson is using $2 million of coronavirus relief money to pay for an expansion of a City Hall entrance.

Council members voted last week to expand the lobby outside the City Council chambers. The vote added $2 million to an existing $14 million project to renovate the plaza and street in front of City Hall. To complete the lobby portion of the project, council members approved the use of money from the federal CARES Act.

The vote comes as Henderson, like other governments, grapples with the financial squeeze of the pandemic.

Henderson is spending twice as much money on the lobby expansion as it currently is on a grant program for businesses. Meanwhile, North Las Vegas, which received less CARES Act money from the county, has put $3.25 million into a small-business grant program, a spokesman said.

City officials say the expansion will help with social distancing, but the project had been discussed months before the coronavirus pandemic put normal life in America on hold.

Approved use

Henderson was awarded nearly $30 million in CARES Act money from Clark County after the city missed out on a direct allocation of the aid. The city is required to provide monthly reports of its use of the money.

The wide-ranging relief bill allows governments to recoup costs associated with the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and may also be used for programs such as those that help small businesses.

Federal relief money may not be used on capital improvement projects that are not necessary due to the public health emergency, according to U.S. Department of the Treasury guidelines. However, the guidance does allow for the money to be spent on projects that improve mitigation measures.

Henderson Chief Financial Officer Jim McIntosh said the lobby project is an allowable use of relief money because it brings the city in compliance with public health measures. By contrast, North Las Vegas said it is spending less than $300,000 on modifying workspaces to allow for social distancing.

Henderson Assistant City Manager Robert Herr told council members last Tuesday that the project would add room for people to stand in line for security. He said now is a good time to complete the project because the entry is already shut down while construction is underway outside.

The expansion adds about 1,700 square feet of new construction to each floor of the two-story expansion, according to the city. Its health screening space would include “enhanced air/filtration exchange,” automatic doors and temperature screening incorporated in the metal detector, city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of December, she has said.

Idea predates pandemic

A lobby expansion had been discussed in the past but was shelved until the coronavirus pandemic made it necessary, Richards said.

City records show expanding the entrance was in the cards well before Nevada or the nation ever saw its first coronavirus case.

On Dec. 9, 2019, the city started the bidding process for the plaza renovation project. The project scope called for the “renovation/expansion of the existing City Hall entrance.”

Herr acknowledged an expansion was part of the original scope of the project, but said the city was only working on design.

“We didn’t advance any of the construction,” he said. When the city learned more about the pandemic and what it would take to comply with health measures, the design came back, he said.

The contract the city signed with Las Vegas Paving Corp. in May shows an agreement to build new steps leading to City Hall with enough space to accommodate a potential entrance expansion of at least 1,500 square feet.

“This space will be used as the main entry for City Hall and for certain ceremonial occasions,” the contract states.

Herr, the city’s chief infrastructure officer, said he did not know how long before the coronavirus pandemic the city had considered expanding the entrance.

“We just know it doesn’t work today in the current configuration with social distancing,” he said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada sees record 34 COVID-19 deaths as case numbers remain down
Nevada sees record 34 COVID-19 deaths as case numbers remain down
2
Las Vegas DMV offices to extend weekday hours, close Saturdays
Las Vegas DMV offices to extend weekday hours, close Saturdays
3
Nevada records 1,000th death from COVID-19, adds 528 new cases
Nevada records 1,000th death from COVID-19, adds 528 new cases
4
Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill
Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill
5
Sisolak, trying for more Guard funds, seeks talk with Trump
Sisolak, trying for more Guard funds, seeks talk with Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Bartenders Teah Heath, left, and Dawn Smith share a hug minutes before last call at Jackson&#x2 ...
Judge hears arguments on Sisolak bar-closure order
By / RJ

The judge deciding a legal challenge by Clark County bar owners seeking to reverse Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order closing their businesses to fight the spread of COVID-19 promised a quick ruling Thursday after a 90-minute hearing.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kam ...
Biden, Harris hold 1st joint 2020 campaign event
By Bill Barrow, Alexandra Jaffe and Will Weissert The Associated Press

The event was the first in a rollout that Biden aides say blends the historic nature of Harris’ selection with the realities of the 2020 campaign and the gravity of the nation’s circumstances.

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, then -Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Ha ...
Democrats praise Harris VP pick
By / RJ

Nevada Democratic leaders praised presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

Read More