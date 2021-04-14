Nevada woman 1 of 6 in US to suffer rare reaction to J&J COVID vaccine

A Nevadan is one of the six cases under investigation for a rare but serious reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Nevada officials said they learned of the case during a meeting Wednesday of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is reviewing the reported cases of serious blood clots that could be a side effect of the vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine while the reactions were investigated. Nevada then called for a temporary halt to the vaccine’s use in the state.

The suspension of the J&J vaccine could jeopardize the rapid rollout of vaccines in the U.S., some experts fear.

Nevada officials have contacted federal regulators to learn why they were not informed of the reported case prior to Wednesday, according to a news release.

A document presented during the meeting of the federal panel shows that the Nevada woman has not recovered.

The FDA and CDC announced Tuesday that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The FDA commissioner said she expected the pause to last a matter of days.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died, and all of the cases remain under investigation.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

In Nevada as of April 12, more than 65,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered and recorded in Nevada WebIZ, according to Shannon Litz, a representative of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

