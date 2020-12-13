Sisolak to share update on COVID response

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a news conference to discuss the coronavirus, three weeks after announcing a statewide “pause” that imposed stricter rules to try to contain the virus.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Sunday to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 restrictions as Nevada nears the end of the three-week “statewide pause,” that was put in place to try and slow the rapid spread of the virus.

The live-streamed press conference will be held at 4 p.m.

The statewide pause included stricter mask requirements, smaller capacities at restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, bowling alleys and other areas of recreation or entertainment.

It also reduced the gathering limit from 250 back to 50, or 25 percent capacity, whichever number is lower, and capped private gatherings at 10 people “from no more than 2 households.”

“I am not issuing a shutdown order,” the governor said last month. “My goal is to aggressively try to attack this spread, while maintaining some portion of our economy and our daily lives.”

Amid the pause, the state has experienced one of its worst surges of COVID-19, setting new daily and weekly death totals and as of Friday, having the highest rate of hospitalized COVID-19 patients per capita of any state in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

