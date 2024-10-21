Aviators’ beloved, bat-toting dog Finn dies

“We joke around Las Vegas Ballpark is the house that Finn built,” Aviators senior director of sponsorships James Jensen in April when Finn retired.

Fans come out as Aviators open final homestand in 2024 — PHOTOS

These 5 A’s players could be stars when they get to Vegas

Finn the Bat Dog leaves the field after his final inning as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Finn the Bat Dog is hugged by a fan on the concourse during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mercedes and Joseph Yeoman, of St. George, Utah, pose with their Finn the Bat Dog jerseys before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fred Hassen and Finn the Bat Dog greet fans before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Finn the Bat Dog passes through home plate as he “throws” the first pitch before a Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Aviators’ bat retriever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans wear Finn the Bat Dog jerseys to honor the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever’s retirement before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dog toys and Finn the Bat Dog merchandise is for sale on the night of the Las Vegas Aviators’ long time bat retriever’s retirement before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nicole Gonzalez-Diaz ties a Finn the Bat Dog jersey on her nephew Alexander Voyles-Diaz, 5, before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans wear Finn the Bat Dog jerseys on the night of his retirement as the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fan wears a Finn the Bat Dog jerseys to honor the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever’s retirement before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Finn, the beloved bat dog for the Las Vegas Aviators, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, according to a team social media post. (Aviators)

Finn the Bat Dog is loved up by fans on the night of his retirement as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Finn the Bat Dog heads to pose for photos with fans after being honored for his time as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andy and Shannon Valor, of Las Vegas, pose for a photo with Finn the Bat Dog on his retirement night during a Las Vegas Aviators game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Finn the Bat Dog poses with fans on the night of his retirement as the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Perhaps the most beloved member of the Las Vegas Aviators has died.

Finn, the bat-dog of the AAA Aviators, died on Friday, the team announced Monday on social media.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our longtime bat dog, Finn. For years, Finn brought joy, excitement, and so much love to everyone at Las Vegas Ballpark and to all of you—our incredible fans. Finn wasn’t just a part of the team, he was family. His wagging… pic.twitter.com/tOfmxP1fVx — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) October 21, 2024

The black Labrador, who turned 12 in May, retired from his duties in April and was honored at Las Vegas Ballpark. Fans received Finn the Bat Dog jerseys, and he threw out the first pitch before the Aviators played the Tacoma Rainiers.

Finn and his trainer, Fred Hassen of Sit Means Sit dog training company, joined the club in 2016 when it was still known as the 51s and played at Cashman Field.

He quickly became a fan favorite, scooping up used bats in his teeth and bringing water to umpires on hot days, among other tricks.

When the Aviators moved to the Las Vegas Ballpark, Finn was given his own locker room equipped with a TV and his own shower to keep him cool in the summer.

“We joke around Las Vegas Ballpark is the house that Finn built,” Aviators senior director of sponsorships James Jensen in April.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.