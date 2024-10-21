Aviators’ beloved, bat-toting dog Finn dies
Perhaps the most beloved member of the Las Vegas Aviators has died.
Finn, the bat-dog of the AAA Aviators, died on Friday, the team announced Monday on social media.
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our longtime bat dog, Finn. For years, Finn brought joy, excitement, and so much love to everyone at Las Vegas Ballpark and to all of you—our incredible fans.
Finn wasn’t just a part of the team, he was family. His wagging… pic.twitter.com/tOfmxP1fVx
— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) October 21, 2024
The black Labrador, who turned 12 in May, retired from his duties in April and was honored at Las Vegas Ballpark. Fans received Finn the Bat Dog jerseys, and he threw out the first pitch before the Aviators played the Tacoma Rainiers.
Finn and his trainer, Fred Hassen of Sit Means Sit dog training company, joined the club in 2016 when it was still known as the 51s and played at Cashman Field.
He quickly became a fan favorite, scooping up used bats in his teeth and bringing water to umpires on hot days, among other tricks.
When the Aviators moved to the Las Vegas Ballpark, Finn was given his own locker room equipped with a TV and his own shower to keep him cool in the summer.
“We joke around Las Vegas Ballpark is the house that Finn built,” Aviators senior director of sponsorships James Jensen in April.
