Aviators ‘don’t know anything’ after coronavirus conference call

There were lots of questions and no answers about how to proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic during a Pacific Coast League executive committee conference call Friday.

“What we learned is we don’t know anything,” said Las Vegas Aviators president Don Logan, the chairman of the committee that includes league president Branch Rickey III and a representative from each PCL club.

After Major League Baseball announced Thursday it was canceling spring training and postponing the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, Minor League Baseball issued a similar announcement saying it would work with MLB and community partners to resume play when it was safe to do so.

“The bottom line is we just have to get some solid information,” Logan said. “There’s no game plan. We can’t make any decisions. If it’s two weeks, then do we try to play the whole season? How do we go about that? So really, everybody’s just in a wait and see mode.”

MLB’s Opening Day originally was scheduled for March 26. MiLB was to open April 9, and said Thursday it would delay its openers as well.

But, Logan said, “We don’t even know if we’re going to miss games or not.”

The PCL’s 144-game schedule may provide more flexibility than MLB’s 162-game slate if there’s a hasty return to baseball.

“We didn’t go down any path (of possible scenarios),” Logan said. “There just needs to be some specificity before proceeding.”

Logan said like most everybody else, he was having trouble adjusting to a world without sports.

“I’m going to watch movies and read a book,” he said of how he planned to spend the weekend without college basketball, pro golf and spring training baseball. “I’m going to finish my history of wine book.”

