Aviators’ season ends with loss to Sacramento River Cats

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2019 - 2:50 pm
 

The Aviators season ended Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark with a 7-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats.

Sacramento won the first-round, best-of-five Pacific Coast League playoff series between the two teams 3-2. The Aviators finished the regular season 83-57, and 39-31 at home, but lost two straight games at Las Vegas Ballpark to the River Cats to end the year.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

