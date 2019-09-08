Aviators’ season ends with loss to Sacramento River Cats

The Aviators lost 7-3 to the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday and fell in their first round, best-of-five Pacific Coast League playoff series 3-2.

fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aviators season ended Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark with a 7-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats.

Sacramento won the first-round, best-of-five Pacific Coast League playoff series between the two teams 3-2. The Aviators finished the regular season 83-57, and 39-31 at home, but lost two straight games at Las Vegas Ballpark to the River Cats to end the year.

