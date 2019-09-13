Ryan Reaves to miss start of Golden Knights training camp

The 32-year-old forward is day to day with an undisclosed injury he suffered training late this summer, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday.

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) fights with San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict, left, and Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves joke around during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laura and Justin Long hold hands and laugh as Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves, center, conducts a marriage vows renewal ceremony for them at the Chapel of the Flowers on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during a team practice before Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights will have their first practice of training camp Friday without right wing Ryan Reaves.

The 32-year-old bruiser is day to day with an undisclosed injury he suffered training late this summer, according to general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He added that the Knights have “no reason” to think he will miss their season opener Oct. 2 against the San Jose Sharks.

Reaves, who will make $2.775 million in the final season of his two-year contract, set career highs in goals (nine), assists (11) and points (20) last season. He stayed in Las Vegas this offseason and was plenty busy. He worked out, promoted his beer, Training Day golden ale, acquired a liquor manufacturing license from the Las Vegas City Council and officiated a vow renewal.

He also appeared at a team charity golf event Sept. 4 and the Raiders’ season opener Monday in Oakland, California.

“I sold some beer, trained and got ready for a big season ahead,” Reaves said Sept. 4. “It was a fun-filled summer.”

Extension season?

The Knights have given five players contract extensions since July 2018: goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left wing Max Pacioretty, right wing Alex Tuch, defenseman Nate Schmidt and right wing Mark Stone.

The team has six contributors scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in 2020 — Reaves, center Cody Eakin, forward Tomas Nosek and defensemen Nick Holden, Jon Merrill and Deryk Engelland. McCrimmon said the team’s salary cap situation — they have about $1 million in space, pending roster decisions in camp — means they have to be more selective about extensions.

“Our situation is much different now,” McCrimmon said.

Making camp

The Knights will bring two amateur tryouts to training camp: forward Jermaine Loewen and defenseman Brayden Pachal.

The two will work to earn a contract with the Knight or their American Hockey League or ECHL affiliates.

“I feel honored to be getting this opportunity and to be in training camp with all these players and learning from them,” said Loewen, 21.

Said Pachal, 20: “As a free agent, you want to impress. I did that so far to make it to main camp here, and the next step is a contract.”

Odds and ends

— McCrimmon said center Cody Glass, forward Paul Cotter, defenseman Dylan Coghlan and goaltenders Dylan Ferguson, Jordan Kooy and Jiri Patera stood out in the rookie tournament that concluded Tuesday in Anaheim, California. The Knights went 0-3.

— Center Ben Jones, a 2017 seventh-round pick, will participate in training camp after sitting out rookie camp with an undisclosed injury, McCrimmon said.

