Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson out tonight for COVID reasons

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson calls a play during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson will not be with the team tonight for when they host the Los Angeles Chargers for COVID-19 reasons, a person close to the situation confirmed.

Olson came on board with the Raiders in 2018 after Jon Gruden took over as the head coach. The two coaches previously worked together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Gruden was the head coach and Olson was the quarterback’s coach.

Olson is in his 20th season as an NFL coach.

The 7-6 Raiders need to sweep their remaining three games to have a chance to reach the playoffs. But they will play the Chargers without Olson and rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who was put on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. They also will be without injured defensive starters Cle Ferrell (shoulder) Nicholas Morrow (concussion), Damon Arnette (concussion/neck) and Johnathan Abram, who is out with a concussion.

