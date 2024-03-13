Raiders sign tight end, cut two vets as NFL free agency continues

The Raiders continued to fill out their offensive depth chart in free agency Wednesday, agreeing to terms with a tight end on a one-year contract.

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) makes a touchdown catch as Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a pass warming up against the Denver Broncos in their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) look on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) takes the field to face the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field with center Andre James (68) against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for some yards while pursued by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up beside wide receiver Davante Adams (17) as they battle the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs alongside running back Zamir White (35) before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) catches a football during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) sets up a play during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) scrambles as he’s pursued by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throw the football on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders continued an emotional few days by releasing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Wednesday after saying goodbye to running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Amik Robertson earlier in the week.

The move was a reminder of an opportunity lost. As was the Raiders’ decision to cut quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday, though for different reasons.

The release of Renfrow the first day of the new NFL league year and the departures of Jacobs and Robertson in free agency means Maxx Crosby is the only player remaining from the team’s 2019 and 2020 draft classes. The Raiders believed they were set up for the future after trading edge rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2018 for a boatload of picks.

Instead, Crosby is the last man standing among the team’s 16 selections.

That poor hit rate led to multiple lost jobs and a fresh start for the franchise this offseason with coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. The two continued to reshape the roster Wednesday by agreeing to terms with tight end Harrison Bryant on a one-year deal.

Renfrow, a fifth-round pick in 2019, had his moments. He caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards during the 2021 season. His production dropped off the past two years, however. Injuries and a poor fit with former coach Josh McDaniels’ offense were key culprits. Renfrow, 28, finished with 255 receiving yards last season. His release will save the Raiders $8.21 million in 2024 cap space.

Garoppolo, 32, was McDaniels’ handpicked replacement for quarterback Derek Carr.

The succession plan didn’t work out as hoped. Foot surgery set Garoppolo back soon after he agreed to terms on a three-year, $72.75 million contract. He never seemed comfortable and went 3-3 in six starts last season.

Garoppolo’s release helps the Raiders avoid paying him his $11.25 million roster bonus, which would have become guaranteed Sunday. His $11.25 salary for 2024 was guaranteed at signing, but that protection is expected to be voided because he was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy.

The Raiders saved $11.2 million in 2024 cap space by cutting Garoppolo. That could grow to $24 million if they designate the move as a post-June 1 transaction.

Bryant, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons in Cleveland after being picked in the fourth round out of Florida Atlantic University in 2020. He has 89 catches for 791 yards in his career and will provide depth behind Michael Mayer.

Bryant joins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew as the Raiders’ free-agent additions thus far. More work is ahead.

Here are some areas to keep an eye on:

Offensive Line

The Raiders have starting jobs open at right tackle and right guard.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is leaving to join the Giants and right guard Greg Van Roten remains unsigned.

Thayer Munford, who has played well on the left and right side, is an in-house candidate to replace Eluemunor. The Raiders could also look at free-agent options like Andrus Peat, Trent Brown and Tyron Smith or turn to a deep draft class at tackle.

At right guard, the Raiders have veteran DJ Fluker in the building and the free agents available include Van Roten, Dalton Risner and Cody Whitehair. They could look to the draft to address that need as well.

Cornerback

The Raiders have a starting role to fill with Robertson gone.

Cornerbacks Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs give the team a solid foundation. Pierce still talked at the NFL scouting combine about adding another premier piece to the secondary this offseason. Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell are candidates if the Raiders decide to take a corner 13th overall.

The team may also turn to in-house options like second-year corner Jakorian Bennett or veteran Brandon Facyson. Free-agent possibilities include Xavien Howard, J.C. Jackson, Adoree’ Jackson, Kendall Fuller and Stephon Gilmore.

