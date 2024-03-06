Review-Journal sports staff wins Triple Crown in 2023 APSE contest

The Review-Journal’s sports staff won a coveted Triple Crown in the 2023 APSE contest and saw five writers and a photographer earn individual recognition.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Review-Journal sports department won the Triple Crown at the 2023 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest, taking home one of the country’s highest sports journalism honors.

The Triple Crown consisted of top 10 finishes in Digital, Event Coverage and Print Portfolio. The Review-Journal also had five top 10 placements in individual writing categories — its most ever — and a top 10 finish in Feature Photo. A total of 169 news organizations competed in the contest.

“Recognition from APSE never gets old for the Review-Journal or readers of its sports section,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “We appreciate the affirmation that the Review-Journal remains one of the very best sports departments in the country.”

The Review-Journal’s entry in Event Coverage featured stories from Brett Clarkson, Sam Gordon, Ben Gotz, Ed Graney, Adam Hill and David Schoen on the Golden Knights’ victory in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The Print Portfolio included coverage of the Knights’ playoff run and championship win, the firings of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, Nevada high school basketball state championships and more.

The Digital Entry consisted of the Review Journal’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix interactive, its detailed “Meet the Knights” roster page, its map of local NFL bars and its Vegas Nation videos and podcasts on the Raiders.

In the writing categories, the Review-Journal was honored twice in Breaking News, twice in Short Feature and once in Columns.

Mick Akers was recognized for his story revealing the Oakland Athletics signed a purchase agreement for land just west of the Strip. Schoen earned a top 10 finish for his piece on an amateur poker player who admitted to lying about a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Gotz was honored for a feature on Knights left wing William Carrier’s unique set of skills, which led to one teammate referring to Carrier as “the most interesting man in the world.” Graney earned recognition for his story on UNLV women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque navigating motherhood while leading her team to success.

Gordon, who left the Review-Journal in January and now covers the Golden State Warriors for the San Francisco Chronicle, earned a top 10 finish for a set of four columns. His subjects included young journalist Jeremiah Fennell, Centennial boys and girls basketball coach Karen Weitz, boxing trainer Calvin Ford and NBA superstar LeBron James.

Photographer L.E. Baskow was also honored for a photo of James and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrating their championship in the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament.

“This staff is easy to manage because of its self-starting nature,” Sports Editor Allen Leiker said. “The bar has been set very high, and everyone involved continues to exceed those expectations.”

Contact assistant sports editor Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.