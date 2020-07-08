Caesars requiring staff to get tested for coronavirus amid uptick in county

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is requiring all of its Clark County employees get tested for COVID-19 this month.

Caesar welcomes all out front while wearing a golden face mask following re-opening ceremonies at Caesars Palace on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Spokesman Richard Broome said the decision is based on the recent increases in positive coronavirus cases across the county. The mandatory testing program began June 29.

“We thought mandatory testing would be a good way to identify employees who might be positive for COVID-19 without knowing it (i.e. asymptomatic) and wouldn’t realize they could be spreading the virus at work,” he said via email. “The number of cases was much lower when we started reopening properties on June 4.”

Employees will be removed from the work schedule if they fail to get tested by July 17, Broome said.

Caesars operates 10 properties in Clark County: Bally’s, Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, Flamingo, Linq Hotel, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, Rio, Harrah’s Las Vegas and Harrah’s Laughlin.

At least four Caesars staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far: two at Flamingo, one at Linq Hotel and another at Caesars Palace, who died.

Clark County recorded 472 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data published Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

New cases were below the daily average of 615 over the preceding week. The health district also reported 36 new hospitalizations, well above the daily average of just under 20 over the preceding week.

