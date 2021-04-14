Getting a COVID-19 vaccination could pay off for Cosmopolitan workers

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has committed to paying upward of $1 million in cash bonuses if 80 percent of its workforce receives their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

The Strip property is committing to paying upward of $1 million in cash bonuses if 80 percent of its workforce receives a first dose by May 1. Those who choose not to get vaccinated will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test.

The Cosmopolitan’s incentive is a tiered system; the more workers vaccinated, the larger the bonus. Additional cash bonuses will be given to employees for 60 percent and 70 percent positive vaccination rates.

“In accordance with Federal, State and Municipal health authorities, we believe that expediting the vaccination process is the most effective and integral step towards ensuring our employees’ and our guests’ safety and the successful return of travel to our city,” William McBeath, president and chief executive officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, said in a Tuesday statement. “As an industry, we know that time is of the essence in working towards our shared goal – keeping our staff protected and welcoming guests back safely to the destination.”

Unvaccinated employees working three or fewer days must get tested once a week, while those working four or more days per week must get tested twice per week.

Free COVID-19 testing is offered to employees at any publicly available testing site in the city. The company also offers on-site testing, but costs there could add up fast; while Cosmopolitan would fully cover the cost of on-site COVID-19 tests, employees would be responsible for $30 third-party staffing fees.

The property began offering free on-site vaccinations to more than 4,000 employees and their immediate household members on March 22. The property has invested more than $40 million in COVID-19 relief efforts to date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

