Wynn furloughing workers

After paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown, Wynn Resorts Ltd. is set to place workers on furlough, effective this week.

Spokesman Michael Weaver said that “after seven weeks of evaluation and operating in this new business environment, we are now aligning the number of employees needed to serve the current number of Las Vegas visitors.”

The announcement comes as foot traffic in Las Vegas is reported to be slowing, with fewer visitors arriving as COVID-19 cases increase.

