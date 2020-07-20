As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas

Foot traffic in Las Vegas casinos is starting to slow as the number of COVID-19 cases rise.

People wearing masks walk along the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, July 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foot traffic in Las Vegas casinos is starting to slow as the number of COVID-19 cases rise.

Roughly 350,000 visitors were estimated to be in Clark County casinos Saturday, the lowest Saturday count since casinos reopened on June 4, according to a Monday note from J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff. More than 400,000 were in casinos the Saturday the week prior, and roughly 550,000 on July 4.

The analyst attributed the drop to increased COVID-19 cases in Nevada. The Southern Nevada Health District reported 1,288 new coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday, 88 percent of which were in Clark County. It was the fifth day in a row officials reported more than 1,000 cases in the county.

“We view most recent data as neutral to modestly negative,” Greff said in the report, noting that Las Vegas casinos are continuing to reopen despite the drop in visitation.

Bally’s, owned by the newly formed Caesars Entertainment Inc., is set to open its doors July 23. Penn National’s Tropicana is set to follow suit on Sept. 1.

Greff did not immediately return a request for comment.

The report was based on data from Visitdata.org, which tracks foot traffic from 13 million opted-in Foursquare users.

Daily visitation in Clark County casinos during the week of July 12 was estimated to be 44 percent lower than the average visitation rate in February, before the pandemic wreaked havoc in Nevada. The week prior, there was a 38 percent drop.

While there are fewer visitors, those who do come are spending more time inside casinos. The median visit duration in Clark County casinos since reopening is 7 percent higher than the average levels in February.

Greff says this is indicative of more dedicated, “higher quality” players visiting Las Vegas.

Even so, the analyst views the most recent data as “a modest step backwards.” He said the visitation decline was somewhat expected, given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases and declines in consumer spending.

Greff believes Strip properties are faring worse than those that cater to locals, which have advantages through their exposure to sports betting revenue, a stronger post-pandemic operating-expenditure structure and “better than feared” gross gaming revenue recovery levels.

“Given recent trends, we prefer regional operators such as (Penn National Gaming) and (Boyd Gaming) over Las Vegas centric operators,” Greff said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.