Allegiant Stadium on track for occupancy permit by Aug. 1

Crews test out various video boards inside Allegiant Stadium on June 23, 2020. (Courtesy Las Vegas Raiders)

With two weeks to go until the targeted date for Allegiant Stadium to be substantially complete, crews are on task and on budget with the $2 billion project.

The stadium is 98 percent complete and is on track to receive a temporary certificate of occupancy by Aug. 1, according to Jeremy Aguero, a principal for Applied Analysis who serves as the Las Vegas Stadium Authority’s staff.

“It (the stadium) will include all project elements and will meet the project standards set forth in the stadium development agreement,” Aguero said Thursday.

About 1,850 workers are working three shifts, six days a week to ensure the targeted July 31 completion date is met.

Current interior work includes installation of furniture, commissioning food and beverage operations, installation of TVs in concourse areas, concession and suite areas and fine-tuning of the stadium’s mechanical systems, Aguero said.

Exterior work features installation of way-finding signs, parking lot striping and landscape work. Crews are also busy finishing up installation of Raiders “legacy bricks” near the main entrance on the north end of the stadium.

Although the majority of work is complete, there was a delay in the delivery of around 4,200 club seats. Those are expected to be delivered between July 20 and Aug. 3 and are not expected to impact the approval of the certificate of occupancy.

Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, assured that fans would be comfortable once inside the stadium, noting the temperature was at 75 degrees, a stark contrast to Thursday’s expected high temperature of 108 degrees outside the stadium.

Shade canopies were also installed at all the major entrances, which will give eventgoers some refuge ahead of entering the climate-controlled building.

Once the substantial completion date is met, there will still be a punch list of work to be completed in and around the stadium totaling $145 million or 7 percent of the project’s $2 billion budget. The closeout date for that work is Nov. 31.

A previously noted, unnamed “project opening event” slated for Aug. 16 is no longer included in the project’s status report. However, it still lists the sold-out Aug. 22 Garth Brooks concert and the Aug. 27 Raiders preseason game versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The report does address the uncertainty of the events taking place, noting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A number of opening events continue to be scheduled for both August and September,” Aguero said.

