37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Top 10 Las Vegas business stories of 2019

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 10:03 pm
 

There was hardly a dull moment in Las Vegas’ business community in 2019. From mega-deals involving some of the valley’s most well-known resorts to investigations into prominent business leaders, it was a year to remember.

Here are the 10 biggest local business stories of 2019, as selected by the Review-Journal staff:

^

10. Return of Sahara

In August, SLS Las Vegas announced that it would be circling back to the iconic Sahara name. The 1,720-room property had been operating as the SLS for five years. The change comes after Meruelo Group founder Alex Meruelo, owner of the Grand Sierra in Reno, purchased the property in 2017 and is part of a $150 million renovation and rebranding project. The property originally opened in 1952.

9. Sale of Bonnie Springs

Developer Joel Laub closed his $25 million purchase of Bonnie Springs Ranch, a decades-old desert attraction west of Las Vegas, in April. The replica Old West town, which closed in March amid the pending sale, offered mock gunfights and hangings, a petting zoo, horseback riding and a motel. Laub drew up plans for 20 custom-home lots, a 25-room motel, a restaurant and a 5,400-square-foot event barn.

8. Housing slowdown

Las Vegas’ housing market cooled off in 2019 after a heated run sparked affordability concerns. Home prices grew at a much slower pace than in 2018, builders closed fewer sales, and the once-shrunken tally of listings without offers climbed back up.

^

7. Building of Circa

Downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens announced the name and details of his planned 777-room resort at Main and Fremont streets. Circa will open its doors in late 2020, and throughout 2019, Stevens provided updates on the project, including details of a three-level sportsbook, a six-pool swimming deck that will double as an outdoor amphitheater, and the “Garage Mahal,” a parking structure that will serve as a first-of-its-kind ride-hailing hub.

^

6. MGM 2020

On Jan. 3, MGM Resorts International announced plans to cut its U.S. staff. The MGM 2020 initiative lays the groundwork for the company’s digital transformation and is meant to improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. By May, MGM had eliminated 1,070 jobs. More than 80 percent of those were Las Vegas employees, many of whom said they struggled finding new work in the Las Vegas hospitality market.

^

5. Stadium naming rights

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., parent company of Allegiant Air, in August won the naming rights for the 65,000-seat, $2 billion football stadium that will become home to the Raiders and UNLV’s football team next year. The Allegiant Stadium naming was one of the first of several partnership deals signed by the Raiders as they prepare to move into the new venue and a new Henderson headquarters in 2020.

^

4. $17.3 billion merger

The $17.3 billion merger between Reno-based Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment Corp. was announced in June. Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg told investors in November that he expects the company to close its acquisition of Caesars within the first three months of next year. The combined company plans to take the Caesars name — with its existing debt — and keep its headquarters in Reno. The merger is slated to create the largest casino company in the world by gaming assets and is still pending regulatory approval.

3. Wynn investigations

State gaming regulators fined Wynn Resorts Ltd. a record $20 million in February over violations of state gaming regulations for failing to act on allegations of sexual harassment and assault by co-founder Steve Wynn, who denies the accusations. Later, he was named personally in a state Gaming Control Board complaint, and the Nevada Gaming Commission in December determined it has the authority to discipline him, a decision that is expected to be appealed to Clark County District Court.

^

2. Las Vegas resort sales

2019 was a big year for resort sales. Caesars Entertainment Corp. closed its sale of the Rio to Dreamscape Companies for $516.3 million Dec. 5. In October, MGM Resorts International agreed to sell Circus Circus to Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin for $825 million. Hooters Hotel was sold to India-based hotel company Oyo in August. And in November, MGM closed the $4 billion sale-leaseback of the Bellagio to The Blackstone Group.

^

1. LVCVA gift card scandal

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority continued to endure a scandal involving executives’ personal use of Southwest Airlines gift cards acquired with taxpayer money. Former LVCVA President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, who retired in 2018, had a consulting contract terminated before its scheduled completion while Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Tull and Brig Lawson, who oversaw business partnerships for the organization, both resigned last year. All three face felony charges.

MOST READ IN 2019
1
FBI: Las Vegas gunman sought infamy, influenced by father’s memory
FBI: Las Vegas gunman sought infamy, influenced by father’s memory
2
Lady Gaga rips Vice President Pence, wife at Las Vegas Strip show
Lady Gaga rips Vice President Pence, wife at Las Vegas Strip show
3
‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee celebrates pre-wedding in downtown Las Vegas – VIDEO
‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee celebrates pre-wedding in downtown Las Vegas – VIDEO
4
Las Vegas hospital ordered to pay nearly $43M to family of dead woman
Las Vegas hospital ordered to pay nearly $43M to family of dead woman
5
Limo driver fired after chat with Raiders owner Mark Davis
Limo driver fired after chat with Raiders owner Mark Davis
6
Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier dead from apparent suicide
Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier dead from apparent suicide
7
Some Las Vegas resorts cutting fees as visitation declines
Some Las Vegas resorts cutting fees as visitation declines
8
E-cigarette ignites fire on flight from Las Vegas to Chicago
E-cigarette ignites fire on flight from Las Vegas to Chicago
9
Brittney Cason, ex-KOMP radio personality, dies in Las Vegas
Brittney Cason, ex-KOMP radio personality, dies in Las Vegas
10
Lawsuit seeks to close Nevada brothels
Lawsuit seeks to close Nevada brothels
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Summerlin app first soft-launched in April for Las Vegas Ballpark. Aviators fans could buy ...
Downtown Summerlin expands mobile app
By / RJ

Developer Howard Hughes Corp. plans to also integrate details on the residential community for potential homebuyers and residents in the coming months.